Man wanted for Oklahoma murder arrested in Memphis

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Oklahoma was arrested in Memphis, according to FOX23 Tulsa.
Ricky Rainwater was found less than 24 hours after the murder took place. He checked himself into a Mental Health institution in Memphis.
Richard is accused of killing Larry Lane Sr., who is the father of an Oklahoma sheriff.
Deputies said they believe Rainwater stole Lane's Truck, cell phone, credit card and cash before leaving Oklahoma.
The medical examiner has not determined the cause or time of Lane's death.
The investigation is ongoing.
