Man wanted for San Diego Church's Chicken shooting captured in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man on the run for murder was arrested in Memphis.
Albert Lee Blake allegedly robbed a San Diego Church's Chicken and shot three employees, killing one, according to authorities.
The alleged incident happened on Nov. 6.
Blake was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Memphis on Friday.
He was found at a house across the street from another Church's Chicken on Hubbard Street, police said.
He was taken into custody without incident.
He's currently at the Shelby County Detention Center awaiting extradition.
