Man wanted for setting house on fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department need your help finding a man who set a house on fire.
According to MFD, they responded to a house fire at 1577 Waverly Avenue, Saturday, May 12, at 2 a.m. When fire fighters arrived, heavy fire was visible from the one story, wood-frame residential structure.
Fire Investigators have issued a warrant for 36-year-old Albert Edmond. He is wanted for Arson.
The structure sustained smoke, fire and water damage. Total damage is estimated at $20,000 structure and $1,500 contents.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
