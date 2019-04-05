Man wanted for several armed robberies across Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are looking for a serial robber after they said he robbed more than five stores in one month.
Memphis police released photos of the alleged serial robber, showing what he looks like the car he may be driving. Investigators are pretty confident that the same man is responsible for the string of robberies.
Investigators said the thief uses the same gun in every robbery. He is also targeting cellphone stores.
MPD said several cellphone stores from Parkway Village to Midtown have been robbed by that suspect, who officers are still trying to identify.
According to police, he robbed eight different stores in March – most of them cellphone stores.
On March 14, investigators said he robbed the Metro by T-Mobile store on Getwell Road at gunpoint. Two days later, he did the same thing at the Sprint store on Poplar Avenue in Midtown.
Police told FOX13 the thief even robbed a Save-A-Lot in Frayser and a Mobil gas station in the 1700 block of East Brooks Road.
MPD said the suspect is possibly driving a silver Nissan Altima.
He is considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
