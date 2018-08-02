Man wanted for sex trafficking multiple women in Memphis

FOX13 is working to learn more details surrounding the investigation and will have the latest information
Memphis police are asking for the public's help to find a man who they said forced two women into prostitution.
MPD took to social media to spread the word after two women said they came up to officers and said they were being forced to perform sexual acts for money.
Kendrich Naylor was named as the suspect.
Naylor, according to police, was not the only one involved.
FOX13 obtained court records which found that Tabitha Renee Bruce was an accomplice in the sex trafficking.
According to the records, she helped Naylor lure the woman from Louisina and when they got to Memphis, said they had to sell themselves for money.
They also threatened the women and said if they tried to leave, there would be 'consequences.'
