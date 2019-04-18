0 Man wanted for sexual battery arrested after hours-long standoff at gas station

OSCEOLA, Ark. - “The sheriff’s department called us and said there was a hostage situation a man with a gun,” the clerk, who was too shaken up to show her face, told FOX13.

She explained that the deputy gave her exact orders.

“We needed to take cover…lock the doors,” she said while describing the call.

The deputy also told her to turn off the gas. She was then instructed to get everyone out of the store and off the gas station lot.

“So we went outside and yelled for everyone at the gas pumps to leave…well the guy was one of them,” she told FOX13.

Police said the 36-year-old suspect barricaded himself in his vehicle. A woman was also in the car – and she was being held hostage – according to investigators.

The suspect told the clerk to open the gas and he would leave. The clerk said police planned to use this as a negotiation tactic; they were going to try to get the woman out while the suspect pumped gas, but it didn’t work.

“He didn’t actually get the gas,” the clerk explained. “He ended up driving off around the corner and they told us to take cover somewhere and lock the door.”

Truck drivers who were parked nearby were shuffled into safe places until officers could get to them.

“Once they came and got us out, they literally escorted us and ran us across the street to safety,” Andrea Mandley, a trucker, told FOX13.

Officers eventually got the woman out of the suspect’s vehicle safely around 2 a.m. They arrested the suspect around 4 a.m.

Police said Brady was wanted in DeSoto County for sexual battery of a child. That alleged incident happened on Tuesday.

Brady is expected to be extradited to DeSoto County in the coming days.

