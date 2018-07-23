  • Man wanted for shooting, killing his wife and another man arrested in Milwaukee

    By: Ryan Glover , Tony Atkins

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13’s Tony Atkins spoke with the wife’s father, who was heartbroken by the loss of his daughter. How the arrest went down, the message the victim’s father has for the suspect – on FOX13 News at 5.

    A Memphis man wanted for shooting and killing his own wife and another man has been arrested in Milwaukee. 

    According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Markese Gibbs, 38, was arrested around 7:54 p.m. in the city of Milwaukee. Gibbs was wanted for first degree murder. 

    Gibbs shot and killed his own wife and another man Saturday around 11:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hawkins Mill in Frayser. Gibbs fled the scene in a GMC Yukon, according to police. 

    He drove nine hours to Milwaukee where he was arrested. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more details about how the arrest went down. Check back on updates as we learn more. 

