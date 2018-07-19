Man wanted for shooting, sexually assaulting woman arrested near Chicago, police say

A man who police said shot and assaulted a woman was arrested hundreds of miles from where the attack happened.
Sex Crime investigators found that Booker fled to Chicago. Working with IL State Police, Booker was located on I-57, 60 miles south of Chicago. He is currently in custody in IL.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 19, 2018
Great work by the Sex Crime Bureau and thanks IL State PD for the help!https://t.co/JHTWHkExe4
According to police, Charlie Booker, 23, was identified as the suspect responsible for the attack on the 900 block of Porter Road.
Related: Early morning shooting leaves Memphis woman in critical condition
After the attack, Booker fled north. But, he was caught by Illinois State Police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}