  • Man wanted for shooting, sexually assaulting woman arrested near Chicago, police say

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    A man who police said shot and assaulted a woman was arrested hundreds of miles from where the attack happened.

    According to police, Charlie Booker, 23, was identified as the suspect responsible for the attack on the 900 block of Porter Road. 

    After the attack, Booker fled north. But, he was caught by Illinois State Police. 

