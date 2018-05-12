0 Man wanted for shoplifting multiple locations across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD needs your helping finding a man who has robbed multiple businesses across Memphis in the last few weeks.

On Saturday, April 26, 2018, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a male black wearing a blue skull cap, blue work jacket, and blue work pants entered the Mapco at 1691 Poplar Avenue during regular business hours. The unknown suspect took two three packs of Budweiser and two three packs of Bud Light without paying for the items. The suspect was last seen eastbound on Poplar occupying a 4 door grey Chevrolet Lumina with a red pin stripe down the side of the vehicle.

On Friday, May 4, 2018 at approximately 11:10 p.m., a male black wearing a black ball cap, black Nike shirt, and black pants entered the Circle K at 1685 Union Avenue during regular business hours. The unknown suspect took three twelve packs of Budweiser without paying for the items. The suspect was last seen southbound on Belvedere occupying a 4 door grey Chevrolet Lumina.

On Saturday, May 6, 2018 at approximately 3:40 pm a male black wearing a black ball cap, black Nike shirt, black pants, and sunglasses entered the Circle K at 1685 Union Avenue during regular business hours. The unknown suspect took two twelve packs of Bud Light and one twelve pack of Budweiser without paying for the items. The unknown suspect was last seen occupying a 4 door grey Chevrolet Lumina.

On Saturday, May 12, 2018 at approximately 4:46 a.m., a male black wearing a yellow and orange safety vest, grey muscle shirt, black jeans, black shoes, and a black ball cap entered the Mapco at 1691 Poplar during regular business hours. The unknown suspect took 2 three packs of Budweiser, six packs of Newport cigarettes, six packs of Kool cigarettes, three containers of Peak Coolant, and one container of Race Pro Coolant without paying for the items. The suspect was last seen westbound on Poplar occupying a 4 door grey Chevrolet Lumina with a red pin stripe down the side of the vehicle. The vehicle also did not have a license plate.

The vehicle appears to have a bullet hole in the driver’s side rear door.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

