Man wanted for stealing 20 Polo shirts valued at nearly $1,100 from Southaven store

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Southaven investigators are searching for a suspect after 20 Polo shirts were stolen from a Ralph Lauren store.

    The suspect is wanted for felony shoplifting from the store located in the 5200 block of Airways. The incident happened Nov. 19 just after 5 p.m.

    Police said the suspect left the store with 20 Polo shirts valued at nearly $1,100.

    If you have any information on this incident, please call Southaven Police at 662-393-0228.

