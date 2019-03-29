Man wanted for stealing $30,000 worth in items from Whitehaven Elementary, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is wanted by Memphis police after they say he stole $30,000 worth in items from Whitehaven Elementary School.
According to MPD, the man burglarized the school on Elvis Presley Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said the man – who has not yet been identified – stole laptops, cellos, a few unknown items and a pink bike.
All of the property the man got away with is valued at around $30,000, according to police.
Officers are working to identify and locate the man seen in surveillance video inside the school.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
