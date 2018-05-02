0 Man wanted for stealing motorcycles during test drives in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - It's more than just the Spring season for those like Ricky Busby, this is also motorcycle-riding season.

"It's fun to get out to ride out in the open, out in the air," Busby said.

CPD has responded to two motorcycle theft calls. In both instances, the motorcycles were for sale. The thefts took place when the potential buyer took the bike on a test ride, and never returned.

The Collierville man has been riding for decades. He said staying safe is top priority.

"You just have to be alert and watchful for other people," Busby said. "Some people are not paying attention."

Collierville police are issuing that same warning to those who are selling bikes. Wednesday, detectives sent out a Tweet warning sellers to be careful. Within a week, detectives said two motorcycles up for sale were taken. Now, police are looking for a man, who is suspected of taking the bikes after saying he was going on a test ride--never to return.

"You have to be careful, people are scamming and all that kind of stuff you know," Busby said.

Collierville Police said to stay safe, you may want to use the police station as a 'safe zone.' There you can park and sell your motorcycle.

If you have any information on who the man suspected of carrying out the crimes may be, you're urged to contact Collierville Police at 901-457-2520.

