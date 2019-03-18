Man wanted in connection with 2 armed robberies at Memphis businesses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who they believe is responsible for two armed robberies of businesses in the area.
Police said both armed robberies took place over the weekend at cell phone stores.
The first incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Sprint store in the 1600 block of Poplar Avenue. Investigators said the gunman demanded money from the registers and then ran out of the store and headed east.
The next day, MPD said the same man robbed the Metro by T-Mobile store in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 4 p.m. Police said the man again robbed the store before running eastbound.
The suspect is described as being 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, wearing a black mask and dark grey hoodie with a Memphis Tigers logo. Police said he was also wearing grey sweatpants and blue and white tennis shoes.
No arrests have been made in connection with either incident at this point. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
