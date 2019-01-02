Man wanted in connection with deadly New Year's Day shooting in Arkansas, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. - Police are searching for the man they said is responsible for a deadly shooting in Arkansas.
Markus Gentry, 29, of Blytheville, is suspected of shooting a person to death in Jonesboro on New Year’s Day.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Huntington.
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to the hospital following the shooting, but police said the victim later died.
Jonesboro police issued a warrant for the arrest of Gentry, though detectives are still investigating.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Gentry’s whereabouts is asked to call police.
