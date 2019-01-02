  • Man wanted in connection with deadly New Year's Day shooting in Arkansas, police say

    Updated:

    JONESBORO, Ark. - Police are searching for the man they said is responsible for a deadly shooting in Arkansas. 

    Markus Gentry, 29, of Blytheville, is suspected of shooting a person to death in Jonesboro on New Year’s Day. 

    The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Huntington. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to the hospital following the shooting, but police said the victim later died. 

    Jonesboro police issued a warrant for the arrest of Gentry, though detectives are still investigating. 

    Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Gentry’s whereabouts is asked to call police. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories