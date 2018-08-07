Man wanted in connection with more than 10 business burglaries in Memphis, police say

A man is wanted by Memphis police after they say he is a person of interest in several burglaries of Memphis businesses.
Stacy Lee Johnson, 51, is wanted for burglarizing the Epic Total Salon on South Mendenhall Street, according to MPD.
Police said Johnson is also the “person of interest” in 10 other business burglaries:
- Simply Delicious on East Brookhaven Circle
- Garden District on Sanderlin Road
- Pure Bare on Spottswood Drive
- Williams Sonoma on Spottswood Drive
- Tokyo Grill on Park Avenue
- Garabaldi’s Pizza on South Yates Avenue
- Jiffy Lube on Poplar Avenue
- European Wax Center on Poplar Avenue
- Men’s Warehouse on Poplar Avenue
- Palm Beach Tan on Union Avenue
- Bensinger’s Cleaners on Union Avenue
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 in critical condition after motel shooting on American Way
- Young man struck by truck, killed while crossing major Memphis street, man identified
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, Johnson “may be responsible for numerous other business burglaries” in other areas.
MPD said Johnson used a brick to shatter the window of the business and stole cash from the registers in each case besides Simply Delicious.
Johnson stole a vehicle at the Simply Delicious, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}