Man wanted in Helena-West Helena murders turns himself into police, release says

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Helena-West Helena police are no longer looking for a murder suspect after he turned himself in to police.
The shooting happened back in October.
According to a release from Helena-West Helena,
"On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at approximately 5:30 pm, Tavoris Avance turned himself into the Helena-West Helena Police Department in connection with the investigation of the murders of Jamarius Reese and Donameka Ballard."
Avance was arrested and charged with Murder in the First Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
He is currently being held in Marianna City Jail until his first appearance in court on November 7, 2019, where his bond was set at $2,000,000.
