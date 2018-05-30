  • Man wanted in West Coast murder arrested in Memphis

    A man wanted for murder in Portland, Oregon has been arrested in Memphis.

    Investigators received a tip that Joel McCool might be in Memphis. He was tracked down in the 300 block of Marianna, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to the U.S. Marshals.

    McCool was transported to the Shelby County jail, where he is awaiting extradition.

    Lynn Gillespie was also arrested during the investigation. He was wanted in Shelby County for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

