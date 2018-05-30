Man wanted in West Coast murder arrested in Memphis

A man wanted for murder in Portland, Oregon has been arrested in Memphis.
Investigators received a tip that Joel McCool might be in Memphis. He was tracked down in the 300 block of Marianna, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to the U.S. Marshals.
McCool was transported to the Shelby County jail, where he is awaiting extradition.
Lynn Gillespie was also arrested during the investigation. He was wanted in Shelby County for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
BREAKING: US Marshals along with the SCSO arrested Joel McCool in Memphis today on a murder warrant out of Portland. The arrest happened Wednesday in the 300 Block of Marianna. Right now I'm working to get more information on the murder he's wanted for & why he was in Memphis.— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) May 30, 2018
FOX13 was at the scene where McCool was arrested. See exclusive video and hear from both U.S. Marshals and neighbors, on FOX13 News at 9.
