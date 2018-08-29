0 Man wants Hillview Apartments shut down after pregnant sister, brother among 5 hurt in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in jail in connection with a shooting that injured five people at a Memphis apartment complex.

Police said Brandon Perry admitted to shooting at a group of women during a fight at the Hillview Village Apartments on Aug. 21.

RELATED: 'She made it. We made it.' Memphis woman gives birth days after being shot

Mario Denton’s brother, Glen Miller, and sister, Kyia Denton, were hit by gunfire. Kyia was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

After almost losing three of his loved ones, he said he wants Hillview shut down.

“Those apartments are dangerous. They need to be closed down,” Denton said.

It was a place Denton loved as a child. Now, it's a place that brings him hurt and fear.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Every time you’re thinking of Hillview apartments, you’re thinking of crime,” Denton said.

MPD said the shooting happened Aug. 21 around 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Alcy Road.

According to a police affidavit, Perry opened fire on the crowd of unarmed individuals, including Denton and Miller.

Police said there were five total victims in the shooting. Denton later gave birth after getting shot.

The apartment complex has seen its fair share of police calls recently.

Since June 1, police have responded to 69 calls. That includes four aggravated assaults and nine burglaries.

Many of them were within the complex.

FOX13 reached out to the Shelby County DA's office to see if they're looking at safety in the complex.

They said they're aware of the situation, but they can't comment on where or what investigations may be in progress.

FOX13 also reached out to the complex for comment. We are still working to hear back.

Perry is due in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.