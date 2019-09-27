Man wearing clown mask robs third business in two weeks, police say

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Police in Helena-West Helena are investigating after a man in a clown mask robbed a third business in less than two weeks.
Officers responded to an armed robbery at the Southern Bancorp Bank in the 400 block of Plaza Street at 2:19 p.m. Friday.
According to witnesses, the male suspect entered the bank with a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the tellers.
Witnesses said the suspect was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath, blue latex gloves, white tennis shoes, and an orange and white clown mask.
The suspect fled in a white, four-door Ford Taurus, possibly with a Tennessee license plate. He was last seen traveling south on 4th Street.
Police believe this is the same suspect who robbed another bank and a post office last week.
If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call Helena-West Helena Police at 870-572-3441.
