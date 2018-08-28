Man who admitted to having sex with corpse due in court today

The man who made headlines after he was caught having sex with a corpse is due in court today.
Police arrested Cameron Wright, 26, after he admitted to violating the body of April Parham, 37, who had died the night before at St. Francis Hospital.
“We go on a hunt for answers about how this happened,” said Murray Wells, the family’s attorney.
The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.
