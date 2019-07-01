0 Police: Man who admitted to killing Memphis woman charged in shooting at same apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police said a man is connected to two different shootings at an apartment complex.

According to police, Corrasha Teal, 26, was gunned down as she tried to move into the Waterview Apartments on June 14. The suspect – Terrell Craft – initially told investigators that he shot Teal because she called him a b****.

Just two months before that murder – on March 8 – two people just a few doors down in the same apartment complex were nearly killed in a shooting. And Craft is now charged in that shooting as well.

Now, Teal’s family members are left asking an important question: would she be alive had he been caught?

"He said he was aiming for her head. To shoot her down like that is very crazy," said Tyishia Ayers, Teal’s older sister. “For no reason at all – because someone called you a name.”

FOX13 spoke with Ayers shortly after she learned Craft – who admitted to killing Teal – is now charged with another shooting months before her murder at that apartment complex.

Court documents reveal ballistics testing found the same gun was used in both shootings, and Craft admitted that he owned the gun.

Ayers also told FOX13 she is friends with the other victim from March.

According to Ayers, the woman was asleep on the couch when someone shot into her living room from her patio. She was shot in the lower back and is home now with 72 staples in her gut.

Her boyfriend was shot in the head, but he survived.

Teal’s loved ones think the apartment complex could have done more after the first shooting to improve security.

“If they would’ve had security number one. The cameras could have been working. Talking to neighbors as they’re moving in. Even if it’s the case that he was staying with someone, they should have been alert like, ‘This guy is staying over here,’” said Ayers.

Craft admitted to killing Teal, but he has not admitted to the other shooting. In that previous case, he is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges.

He will appear in court on July 3.

