0 Man who admitted to sexually abusing corpse shows up to court in shackles, to get mental evaluation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cameron Wright had his second court appearance Tuesday. He’s charged with assault of a corpse after he admitted to having sex with a dead body.

The body belonged to 37-year-old April Parham. She died of a heart attack the day before the assault.

What attorneys for the victim's family said when asked if the suspect was faking his mental problems

The family’s attorney Murray Wells tells FOX13 the maximum sentence for the charge is three years.

“This is an abuse of corpse case rather than a rape case, which is what we think it ought to be,” Wells said. “The family still has to deal with that, the tragedy is still there, everyone has to deal with that pain.”

Wright showed up to court in shackles from Lakeside Rehabilitation Center. Wells found out he is staying there.

Wright’s attorney told us off camera that they are getting him a mental evaluation before he goes back to court.

“It’s clear that he had mental issues before, but the act of being caught is the act that caused the breakdown, that in itself seems a little suspect to me,” Wells said.

Wright’s attorney said he should be back in court in the next 30 days.

Wells was asked whether or not he thought Wright was faking his mental issues.

“Sure, he had problems,” said Wells. “Sure, he should have addressed them a while ago, but now to come over and fall down and say, ‘Ah, I can’t help myself,’ seems like a crutch rather than a Band-Aid.”

