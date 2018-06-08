Man who caused wrong-way deadly I-40 crash indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man who caused a fatal car crash while driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 was indicted Thursday, according to county officials.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Jose Rodriguez, 24, was indicted on charges of drunken driving and reckless driving after the crash on I-40 killed a Memphis man last year.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2017, officials said.
Investigators said Rodriguez was driving -- while intoxicated -- west in the eastbound lanes of I-40 when his SUV struck the victim’s – identified as Christopher Terrell, 31 – car head-on near the Covington Pike exit.
Rodriguez is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to the release.
