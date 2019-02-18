Man who died in Memphis car crash was wanted for attempted murder, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man who died in a car crash in Frayser Sunday night was wanted for several crimes, including attempted first-degree murder.
Police said 29-year-old Derreccas Henson crashed his car into a pole on the corner of Range Line Road and Davey Drive.
April Craig said she came home to the Crockett Park Place apartments late Sunday and saw the aftermath of the crash.
“I thought I was about to pass out,” she said.
Police said officers pulled Henson over during a traffic stop minutes before the crash. They said he quickly drove off when they got out of the patrol car.
When officers located Henson, he had already wrecked his car, according to MPD.
Investigators later found out Henson had active warrants including criminal attempted first-degree murder, using a gun to commit a felony, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.
Craig said if the car would have moved a few yards into the complex, the crash could have killed more people.
“It was so scary, it was scary, I was like oh my goodness,” she said.
Police said they did not chase after Henson after he fled the traffic stop.
