Man who lived in house where body was found in backyard charged with murder, court records say

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A man who lived in the house where a body was found in a shallow grave has been charged with Capital Murder, court records said. 

    Michael Guidry was originally arrested and charged with credit fraud. 

    On Monday morning, FOX13 learned he is now facing a murder charge. FOX13 does not know what murder the charge is connected to. 

    FOX13 has reached out to police for details surrounding this breaking story. 

    The body, which was found in the backyard of the home on Burton Lane, has been sent to the Mississippi State crime lab. 

     

     

