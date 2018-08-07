  • Man who may have been taken against his will found safe

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Carmelo Gabriel has been found, and the City Watch has been canceled.

    We will add additional details to this story as they become available.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing man who they said is endangered. 

    According to police, Camelo Gabriel was at a house on the 4400 block of Woodale on Monday, August 6. 

    Multiple people came up to the house. 

    The men had a gun and asked for Gabriel. He left with them on foot, police said. There has been no contact made since then. 

    If you see him, call police at 901-545-2677. 

