0 Man who threatened Shelby County DA employee arrested for trying to solicit 14-year-old girl for sex

A Cordova man is back in jail tonight after police said he tried soliciting what he thought was a 14-year-old girl in Forrest City.

Scott Kaufman is accused of that crime. Investigators told FOX13 he is the same man Shelby County deputies said threatened a District Attorney’s Office clerk over the phone.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cordova man claims he has ‘mob ties,’ charged with threatening to kill employee at DA’s office

Kaufman was arrested for making death threats to the clerk when he couldn't speak to District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Investigators said the man tried enticing the girl into what he said was “modeling.”

Records show Kaufman claimed he was rich and could offer the girl a lot of money.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It hits home. To have someone like that running on the streets soliciting little girls like that… there’s no place for that,” said Mose Metcalf, a father of two girls of his own.

He was shocked to learn Kaufman traveled to Forrest City from Cordova for sex.

Before threatening the clerk, FOX13 learned Kaufman was charged with false reporting for calling 9-1-1 61 times on an old girlfriend.

“I don’t understand how someone can threaten someone like that and get out,” Metcalf said.

According to court records, Kaufman posted a $10,000 bond in Shelby County.

Now, he’s back in jail facing two more felonies for internet stalking and promoting prostitution of a child in Forrest City.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.