Man who uses wheelchair brutally attacked inside apartment, police say

Memphis police arrested a man who brutally beat the victim who uses a wheelchair.
Dantonio Newsom is charged with Criminal Attempted- Second Degree Murder for the assault.
Police were called to the 100 of Simpson Avenue on January 26 when someone heard the victim calling for help.
When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head. He told police he was hit in the head with a metal broomstick at least 50 times, court records said.
Officers arrested Newsom who was 'calming sitting on an ottoman inside the residence.'
