  • Man, who was shot, dies after being dropped off at hospital

    Memphis police are trying to find out where a man was shot after he was dropped off at the hospital bleeding. 

    MPD said on Twitter the victim went to Saint Francis at around 12 a.m. on Wednesday morning. 

    The man was driven to the hospital by a private victim but he was pronounced dead. 

    Police do not know where the original shooting happened. 

