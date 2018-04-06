Man with child inside car intentionally rams SCSO vehicle, court records show

A man is behind bars after he attacked a deputy and put the life of a 4-year-old girl in danger.
SCSO's Fugitive Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals went to arrest Clyde Harris for a probation violation warrant. When they drove up to the home on the 200 block of Driftwood, Harris jumped into a car and drove away. Police chased Harris who eventually lost control of the vehicle.
A deputy then tried to stop the suspect from getting any further. Harris then slammed his car into the SCSO vehicle and drove away.
Law enforcement was able to locate Harris and the vehicle just a couple of miles away. A 4-year-old girl was inside the back seat of the car with no seatbelt or child's car seat.
Harris was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect.
