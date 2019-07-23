Man with dementia walks away from assisted living facility, located by authorities

UPDATE -- Willie Barnes has been located. Investigators said he is safe and in good condition.
Southaven Police are asking for your help after a man walked away from his assisted living facility in north Mississippi.
Officials told FOX13 Willie Barnes walked away from a facility in the 9000 block of Lacey Drive in Southaven near the state line with Tennessee.
Investigators believe he walked into Memphis on Monday.
Willie has mild signs of dementia and was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and checkered pajama pants.
Officers are in the process of locating any family members for more information.
Officials have also activated a silver alert with the State of Mississippi Highway Patrol concerning the issue.
If you have any information on Willie's whereabouts, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or the DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS. Detective Phillip Croy is the case agent.
