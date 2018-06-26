  • Man with mental disorder missing for 2 months, police say

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing man. 

    James Henry Patterson, 35, has not been seen or heard from in April of 2018. He went missing from the 700 block of Kipley. 

    Police said his family is concerned for his safety because he suffers from a mental disorder and is not on his medication. 

    If you see him, call immediately call the police. 

