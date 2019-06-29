Man with no ID found killed in his car on north Mississippi road, coroner says

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Officers are searching for clues after a man was found dead in north Mississippi.
Investigators told FOX13 a man was found shot and killed while sitting in his car.
First responders found the man dead on Saturday morning.
The car was parked at the end of the road on Beechtree Cove in Byhalia, Mississippi.
According to the coroner, the victim did not have an ID on him at the time of the murder. Officials can only confirm that an African American man was found dead in the car.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
