Man, woman arrested after three people shot in Tennessee

DYER CO., Tenn. - A man and a woman were arrested after three people were shot in Dyer County.
According to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Earl Carter Road in Halls, Tenn.
Three people were shot and rushed to the hospital via ambulance. Of the victims injured, two were listed in critical condition.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Officials said the suspected shooter took off in his car before ditching it on Unionville Road.
Deputies found him – identified as Robert Bevis Jr. – around 6 p.m. with a woman. The woman was identified as Adriana Karaphanais.
Both of them were arrested in connection with the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
