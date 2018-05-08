  • Man, woman assault woman while stealing from Family Dollar, SCSO says

    Deputies are trying to find two people accused of the stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a Family Dollar. 

    Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a man and a woman took two shopping carts full of laundry detergent and personal care items from the business on the 5200 block of Riverdale. 

    The two suspects began walking to their vehicle, a Burgundy 4-door Infiniti.

    Then the duo assaulted a woman and took her cell phone.

    If anyone has information on these two suspects, contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-222-5600.

