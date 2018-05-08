Man, woman assault woman while stealing from Family Dollar, SCSO says

Deputies are trying to find two people accused of the stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a Family Dollar.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a man and a woman took two shopping carts full of laundry detergent and personal care items from the business on the 5200 block of Riverdale.
Trending stories:
- 2 dead, 4 others critical, after shooting near Crosstown Concourse
- Woman killed after getting out of car during argument on Hwy-385
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up at Memphis school, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The two suspects began walking to their vehicle, a Burgundy 4-door Infiniti.
Then the duo assaulted a woman and took her cell phone.
If anyone has information on these two suspects, contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-222-5600.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}