Man, woman found dead at Memphis apartment complex

Memphis police are working to find out who is responsible for killing two people at a Memphis apartment complex.
According to police, the man and woman were found at The Villas of Willow Creek Apartments.
We are working to learn information about any potential suspects in the latest homicide.
Officers are on the scene of a double homicide in the Villas of Willow Creek Apartments. One male and one female have been shot and pronounced deceased. The suspect responsible is possibly known to the victims, however, is not yet in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 18, 2018
