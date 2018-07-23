Man, woman found shot to death in Mississippi home

The Alcorn County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double shooting.
Deputies were dispatched to County Road 268 for the call of a shooting on July 22.
When deputies made the scene, they said they found the two people dead.
No information surrounding their deaths was released, except that it appeared to be a domestic situation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
