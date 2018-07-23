  • Man, woman found shot to death in Mississippi home

    Updated:

    The Alcorn County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double shooting. 

    Deputies were dispatched to County Road 268 for the call of a shooting on July 22. 

    When deputies made the scene, they said they found the two people dead. 

    No information surrounding their deaths was released, except that it appeared to be a domestic situation. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

