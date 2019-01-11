0 Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a car.

Police were called to Dwight Road and Imogene Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers found an unresponsive man and woman inside a vehicle.

Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said the case is being classified a homicide.

Investigators said it happened at the corner of Dwight Road and Imogene in Orange Mound.

FOX13 spoke with a woman who said she believes her brother is one of the victims.

She said police told her it may be sometime tomorrow before she can identify her brother’s body.

Until we hear back from the family, FOX13 is not releasing the name of that person.

“It was like four of them, boom, boom, boom and you hear the screech right after,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to give her name because of fear of retaliation.

The woman said she heard the gunshots outside of her home around 11 a.m. Thursday.

“Thirty minutes later, I started hearing the sirens and so I got up and when I came outside, that’s when we seen everything that was going on, like the police cars and they was getting the yellow tape and everything,” she said.

FOX13 saw a car being towed away from the scene. It appeared to be the same car involved in the shooting.

“After the shots went off, you could hear a car skeee like a car screeching off, so I’m not for sure if it was the car screeching off or if it was that car screeching and running into a fence,” said a neighbor.

Neighbors said a white Cadillac crashed into a fence. Another neighbor, who also did not want to be identified, said the car involved hit a trash can in front of his home before hitting a fence.

“Seem like it came on that end on Ketchum and it ended up on this end, Imogene and Dwight,” he said.

The woman who said she believes her brother is one of the victims told FOX13 she isn’t sure what led to the shooting. Neighbors are searching for answers too.

“They just killing people, the year just got in good and it’s already people dying,” said the neighbor.

The sister of the victim was in tears when she gave us a picture of her brother.

Police are still searching for the shooter. If you have any information, give Crime Stoppers a call at 901-528-CASH.

