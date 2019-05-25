Man, woman hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Frayser.
Police said the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Frayser Boulevard and Schoolfield Road.
According to MPD, one woman and one man were taken to the hospital. Neither victim has been identified yet.
The woman was listed in critical, while the male victim was listed in non-critical.
Officers are on the scene of a two vehicle crash at Frayser and Schoolfield. One female was xported critical and one male was xported non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2019
