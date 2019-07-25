  • Man, woman rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.

    Police said the accident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Stage Road and Coleman Road. 

    Two vehicles collided at the intersection, and two people were taken to the hospital.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    According to MPD, the female victim was listed in critical condition, and the male victim was in non-critical.

    The details surrounding the crash are still unclear. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories