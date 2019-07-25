Man, woman rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.
Police said the accident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Stage Road and Coleman Road.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection, and two people were taken to the hospital.
According to MPD, the female victim was listed in critical condition, and the male victim was in non-critical.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.
At 8:03 p.m. officers responded to an accident at Stage and Coleman Rd. Two vehicles were involved in a crash. Two people were xported. One female is listed as critical and one male is listed as non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 25, 2019
