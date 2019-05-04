Man, woman sentenced to life in prison for triple murder in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and a woman were convicted Friday after three people were shot to death in a North Memphis duplex.
The incident happened on Sept. 26, 2015 in the 1500 block of Lake Grove Road near Chelsea Avenue, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
That is where police found the bodies of Michael Glover, 34, Anthony Isom, 35, and Chasity Springfield, 28. Each victim died from multiple gunshot wounds, each from a different gun.
Investigators said the killings were gang-related, but within the same gang as a disciplinary action.
A criminal court jury convicted Tony Thomas, 35, and Laronda Turner, 26, on three counts of first-degree murder following a weeklong trial.
Thomas was tracked down in North Carolina and arrested in 2017, two years after the murders.
Officials said a third person – Demarco Hawkins, 28 – is still awaiting trial.
After Hawkins was arrested in connection with the murders in 2016, he made a written statement admitting to police that he planned the murders, shot the victims and took property from the residence.
