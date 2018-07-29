  • Man, woman shot multiple times in Orange Mound

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and woman were shot multiple times in Orange Mound. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7:45 in the 700 block of Hamilton St. When officers arrived they noticed a man and a woman had been shot. 

    The man was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition. 

    The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with FOX13 the man was shot once in the back and twice in the arm. 

    It is unclear at this time if the man and woman are related or know each other. 

    The woman was also shot multiple times, according to Memphis Fire, but she is in non-critical condition. 

    This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with us for the details.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories