Man, woman shot multiple times in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and woman were shot multiple times in Orange Mound.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7:45 in the 700 block of Hamilton St. When officers arrived they noticed a man and a woman had been shot.
Double shooting in orange mound pic.twitter.com/S0mkKPxjaB— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) July 29, 2018
The man was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with FOX13 the man was shot once in the back and twice in the arm.
It is unclear at this time if the man and woman are related or know each other.
Officers are on the scene at 741 Hamilton where 2 people have been shot. A male victim is in extremely critical condition enroute to ROH and a female victim is in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 29, 2018
The woman was also shot multiple times, according to Memphis Fire, but she is in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with us for the details.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}