Man, woman wanted after 1 person shot to death in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man and a woman after one person was shot to death in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to MPD, one man was shot in the 5500 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive in Hickory Hill around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers are searching for a man and a woman, who they believe were responsible for the shooting. Police said the two people drove away from the scene in a burgundy SUV.
Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
