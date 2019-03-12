  • Man, woman wanted after 1 person shot to death in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man and a woman after one person was shot to death in a Memphis neighborhood.

    According to MPD, one man was shot in the 5500 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive in Hickory Hill around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

    Officers are searching for a man and a woman, who they believe were responsible for the shooting. Police said the two people drove away from the scene in a burgundy SUV.

    Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.

