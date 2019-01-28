  • Man, young girl found dead inside Memphis home, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Two people were found dead in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Officers responded to a call in the 3600 block of Cedell Dr. on Sunday.

    A man and a young girl were found dead on the scene.

    Police said the man's death has been ruled a suicide. 

    At this time, no forced entry has been discovered, according to Memphis police.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

