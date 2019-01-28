Man, young girl found dead inside Memphis home, police say

Two people were found dead in a Memphis neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call in the 3600 block of Cedell Dr. on Sunday.
A man and a young girl were found dead on the scene.
Police said the man's death has been ruled a suicide.
At this time, no forced entry has been discovered, according to Memphis police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available.
