Management, code enforcement not providing solutions for Memphis woman with no A/C

A Memphis woman has lived without air conditioning for two months.
Sandra Hightower told FOX13 fans are the only things cooling her home.
“This past weekend, I thought I was gonna die,” Hightower said. “The heat made me pass out a couple times since I’ve been here.”
She told FOX13 she continues to pay her rent, but no one is fixing the problem.
Trending stories:
- 1 dead in double shooting at Memphis gas station
- Homeless man walks into Memphis restaurant; bartender's reaction goes viral
- Woman speaks out after being carjacked while daughter receives treatment at hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“It’s horrible. I’m telling you I’ve been here crying,” Hightower said. “It’s unbearable.”
Hightower said she’s been living in a 90-degree apartment for more than two months.
“I want to be able to be comfortable in my own home,” Hightower said. “I’ve been suffering since I’ve been here.”
Hightower said she’s gotten no help from management.
When FOX13 was there, the office was closed. FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo called the management number to try to get some answers, but received no response.
Hightower said code enforcement has been to her apartment four times. However, no one has been able to solve her problem.
She said it is cooler outdoors than it is in her apartment.
"Oh yeah I go out outside,” Hightower said. “Sit outside for hours. All I can do is pray and cry.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}