Manager injured during shootout at local Sonic parking lot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are looking for information after a shootout at a Sonic parking lot.
Police said the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Stage around 9:00 Sunday night.
Two men went to the Sonic armed and robbed the restaurant, according to MPD.
Police said the robbers and the manager started shooting at each other.
The restaurant manager was taken to Methodist North in non-critical condition.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}