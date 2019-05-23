0 Manager of local water company accused of forging signatures, providing fake samples for testing

EARLE, Ark. - The manager of the water company in Earle, Arkansas is accused of turning in fake water samples to the health department and forging signatures.

Those samples were taken in mid-2018 to test for lead and copper.

Water samples are supposed to be taken from inside the home from a faucet. But everyone FOX13 spoke with who had their signature forged said no one came knocking on their door.

One man went door to door with his mother, exposing what the two-call corruption within the Earle Water Company.

“I looked at that and I said, ‘No, that’s not my signature.’ I took a piece of paper and wrote my signature and said, ‘Does that compare to that? Nowhere close,’” said Steve Stewart, a resident.

Edward Bolden told the city that the manager of the water company was faking water samples – samples that are taken once every three years.

They test for lead and copper. The mayor told FOX13 the manager’s name is Danny Clark.

“First he said it didn't happen, then he said it did happen,” said Mayor Sherman Smith, Sr.

Bolen went public with the accusations against Clark after he and his mother said Bolden was wrongfully terminated in April.

Water samples are supposed to be collected by people who live at the addresses on a list provided by the state. Clark is accused of filling the tubes himself.

“He was testing the water from right there behind the water company,” said Gwendolyn Bell, whose son was fired.

The mother and son showed everyone their fake signatures.

And the mayor took action. He suspended Clark and then tested the water himself.

“I tested according to the list that the state furnishes, which is the same list he should’ve been using. None of their addresses were on that list. So, I had no reason to test their water,” Smith said.

The samples taken by the manager came back free of lead and copper, but it is still unclear where that water was collected from about seven months ago.

Clark is now under investigation by the Arkansas Health Department. They will decide whether to suspend his license or issue him a fine.

The water is still running in Earle, but residents are still waiting for those new water samples to be tested to make sure they are free of lead and copper.

FOX13 tried to contact Clark for comment but could not reach him.

Bolden said he didn’t expose the manager before because he feared losing his job. He said he came forward with the accusation to help his wrongful termination.

The Earle Water Commission will make the decision about Bolden’s job and determine the reason why he was fired.

