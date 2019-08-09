0 Manhunt continues for Curtis Watson, man accused of killing woman during prison escape

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - The manhunt for prison escapee Curtis Watson continues more than 24 hours later and now there are warrants for his arrest for first degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery.

Officials said the West Tennessee State Penitentiary is one of its most rural facilities.

RELATED: Many questions remain surrounding West Tennessee inmate's escape, employee's death

"All of this is very rural, mostly flat area, farm land that you see here and there's this wooded area here as well," said TBI Director David Rousch as he described the search area near the prison.

He said that is where TBI agents are actively searching for Watson, 44.

"Very few houses out here so plenty of roaming area to escape the police for some time now," said Mike Collins, former Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy.

Collins said the wooded areas can be a challenge to search for law enforcement, along with the weather.

Just a few hours into the search Wednesday afternoon, it rained.

"You depend on the natural parts of a landscape to locate tracks and things like that," said Collins. "But on the reverse side, if it's raining and it's muddy then you have fresh tracks that would indicate where the person may be traveling."

Since the weather isn't extremely hot or cold, Collins said the TBI may be stuck in a waiting game with Watson.

"In all likelihood he's probably hunkered down where he knows he can just stay for a period of time and hoping that no one will be able to locate him in that particular hiding spot. At some point, he is going to move from that location," said Collins.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

When the manhunt started for Watson, you probably have noticed a "blue alert" notification on your phone.

Similar to an AMBER alert, these blue alerts are used when police are trying to find criminals who have killed or injured a law enforcement officer.

Even though Watson escaped in West Tennessee, this blue alert went out to people across the state.

Covington resident Lisa Keith-Babb said she didn't get a blue alert about Watson until almost 4 a.m., which was more than 12 hours after he escaped from prison.

"When I saw it, I was like ‘Now you tell me,'" said Babb.

Meanwhile her husband got multiple blue alerts about Watson much earlier in the day.

"The alert didn't really break down what it was for. It just said call this number for more information," said Keith Babb.

Blue alerts are issued by TBI's criminal intelligence unit and the alert is posted online on TBI's website, sent to police and the media, and posted on some Department of Transportation signs in the region where the incident happened.

FOX13 asked the TBI why some people got multiple alerts and how they decided what time to send these alerts out, and a spokesperson said that information would come from the carriers.

RELATED STORIES:

FOX13 reached out to Sprint, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

A representative with AT&T said the carrier sent out the alert when it was received and, "Customers' device settings can affect the delivery of these notifications if they have opted out to receive them."

Verizon said customers have the option to determine whether they get reminders of the alerts, i.e. multiple alerts.

T-Mobile said emergency alerts may not be available on all devices or outside its service area, and FOX13 didn't hear back from Sprint.

As the search for Watson goes into another night, Babb said the only alert they want to hear is one for Watson's capture.

"And until you hear something, you don't know that you're in the clear," said Babb.

The TBI said this only the third time they've issued a blue alert since it was created in 2011.

The first blue alert was issued in 2015 for Tremaine Welbourn for the murder of Memphis police officer Sean Bolton.

The second was issued for Steven Wiggins in May 2018, and he was wanted for the murder of Sgt. Daniel Baker in Dickson County.

Wilburn was caught the same day and Wiggins was brought in the next day.

TBI said this incident is unique because Curtis Watson is not only the focus of a blue alert but is also a prison escapee.

TBI said the following must be met in order to activate a Blue Alert:

A sworn law enforcement officer is killed, sustains life threatening injuries or the officer is missing in the line of duty under circumstances warranting concern for the law enforcement officer's safety and;

The suspect(s) pose(s) an imminent threat to public safety and law enforcement personnel and;

A description of the offender or vehicle is available for statewide broadcast to the public and law enforcement 911 centers.

Prior to activation, if the suspect(s) is/are identified, the requesting agency will immediately: Place the suspect in the temporary felon file in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Obtain felony warrants as soon as possible or within 24 hours and enter the offender into NCIC.

The head of any Tennessee law enforcement agency, Colonel of the Highway Patrol, Chief, Sheriff or their designee of the investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction requests the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to activate the Blue Alert system.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.