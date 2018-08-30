Manhunt underway after deadly hit-and-run on Lamar

Memphis police are investigating after someone was hit and killed by a vehicle on a major Memphis road.
HIT and RUN— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 30, 2018
Lamar & American Way
Report #WC1825061
MEMPHIS, TN – On Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at approximately 11:20 PM a hit and run fatality (pedestrian) occurred on Lamar south of American Way. The vehicle responsible is a red semi-tractor... https://t.co/HcI20ezZ4z
According to witnesses, the woman was dead when police and paramedics made the scene around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night.
It happened on Lamar Avenue just east of American Way.
FOX13 learned from police the victim was Marsha Deberry. She was walking in the turning lane.
