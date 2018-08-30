  • Manhunt underway after deadly hit-and-run on Lamar

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after someone was hit and killed by a vehicle on a major Memphis road. 

    According to witnesses, the woman was dead when police and paramedics made the scene around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night. 

    It happened on Lamar Avenue just east of American Way. 

    FOX13 learned from police the victim was Marsha Deberry. She was walking in the turning lane. 

