Manhunt underway after deputy shot, killed in Tennessee

(WZTV) Dickson County, Tenn. - Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed on Wednesday, WZTV reports.
A search for the suspect is underway in the area of Bear Creek Valley Road and Tidwell Switch.
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay in their home while the police investigation is underway and the search for the subject continues.
The subject is armed and dangerous.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is en route.
We're issuing a Tennessee Blue Alert for Steven Wiggins, the person-of-interest in the shooting death of a Dickson County sheriff's deputy. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018
Spot him? Call 911! pic.twitter.com/Aj8oxy06hd
