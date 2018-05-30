  • Manhunt underway after deputy shot, killed in Tennessee

    By: WZTV

    (WZTV) Dickson County, Tenn. - Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed on Wednesday, WZTV reports. 

    A search for the suspect is underway in the area of Bear Creek Valley Road and Tidwell Switch.

    The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay in their home while the police investigation is underway and the search for the subject continues.

    The subject is armed and dangerous.

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is en route.

